American League

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 21 12 .636
Baltimore 22 13 .629
Boston 19 17 .528
Tampa Bay 18 21 .462 6
Toronto 16 21 .432 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 14 .576
Cleveland 18 17 .514 2
Detroit 18 17 .514 2
Chicago 16 18 .471
Kansas City 15 21 .417
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 11 .694
Texas 18 20 .474 8
Los Angeles 18 21 .462
Seattle 17 20 .459
Oakland 16 20 .444 9

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 4, Seattle 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Texas 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 5, San Diego 4

Kansas City 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 6, Oakland 5

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Miranda 3-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Santiago 4-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 2-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Fiers 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Weaver 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 2-3) at Kansas City (Young 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at Texas (Griffin 4-0), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Morton 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Colon 1-4) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Musgrove 2-3) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Seattle (Gallardo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

