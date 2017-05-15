|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Baltimore
|22
|14
|.611
|½
|Boston
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|Tampa Bay
|19
|22
|.463
|6
|Toronto
|17
|21
|.447
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|17
|.541
|½
|Detroit
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|17
|18
|.486
|2½
|Kansas City
|16
|21
|.432
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Texas
|19
|20
|.487
|7½
|Los Angeles
|19
|21
|.475
|8
|Seattle
|17
|21
|.447
|9
|Oakland
|16
|21
|.432
|9½
___
Toronto 3, Seattle 2
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Houston 6, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 3
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 8
Texas 6, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 4, Detroit 1
Houston 10, N.Y. Yankees 7, 2nd game
Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 7
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 1-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 2-2) at Cleveland (Salazar 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 6-0) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-1), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-4), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 5-2) at Seattle (De Jong 0-3), 10:10 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.