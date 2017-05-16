Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:25 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 23 13 .639
Baltimore 22 14 .611 1
Boston 19 18 .514
Tampa Bay 20 22 .476 6
Toronto 17 23 .425 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 16 .543
Cleveland 20 18 .526 ½
Detroit 18 18 .500
Chicago 17 19 .472
Kansas City 16 22 .421
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 28 12 .700
Texas 20 20 .500 8
Los Angeles 20 21 .488
Seattle 18 21 .462
Oakland 16 22 .421 11

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 7

Atlanta 10, Toronto 6

Houston 7, Miami 2

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

Houston 12, Miami 2

Texas 5, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 7, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 1

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (McCullers 3-1) at Miami (Urena 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 3-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-4), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 1-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4), 7:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Minnesota (Santana 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 2-5) at St. Louis (Leake 4-2), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-2) at Kansas City (Vargas 5-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Hahn 1-2) at Seattle (Bergman 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

