|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Baltimore
|23
|14
|.622
|½
|Boston
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|Tampa Bay
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|Toronto
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|18
|.526
|½
|Detroit
|18
|19
|.486
|2
|Chicago
|17
|20
|.459
|3
|Kansas City
|16
|22
|.421
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Los Angeles
|21
|21
|.500
|8
|Texas
|20
|20
|.500
|8
|Seattle
|18
|22
|.450
|10
|Oakland
|17
|22
|.436
|10½
___
Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 7
Atlanta 10, Toronto 6
Houston 7, Miami 2
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 6, Oakland 5
Atlanta 9, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4
Baltimore 13, Detroit 11, 13 innings
Houston 12, Miami 2
Texas 5, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 7, Minnesota 3
Boston 6, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings
Oakland 9, Seattle 6
Houston (McCullers 3-1) at Miami (Urena 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 3-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 1-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4), 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Minnesota (Santana 6-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 2-5) at St. Louis (Leake 4-2), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-2) at Kansas City (Vargas 5-1), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Hahn 1-2) at Seattle (Bergman 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.