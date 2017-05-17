Sports Listen

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 23 13 .639
Baltimore 23 14 .622 ½
Boston 20 18 .526 4
Tampa Bay 21 22 .488
Toronto 17 23 .425 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 16 .543
Cleveland 20 19 .513 1
Detroit 18 19 .486 2
Chicago 17 20 .459 3
Kansas City 16 22 .421
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 12 .707
Los Angeles 21 21 .500
Texas 20 20 .500
Seattle 18 22 .450 10½
Oakland 17 22 .436 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

Baltimore 13, Detroit 11, 13 innings

Advertisement

Houston 12, Miami 2

Texas 5, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 7, Minnesota 3

Boston 6, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings

Oakland 9, Seattle 6

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 4

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Oakland (Gray 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

