|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Baltimore
|23
|14
|.622
|½
|Boston
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|Tampa Bay
|21
|22
|.488
|5½
|Toronto
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Detroit
|18
|19
|.486
|2
|Chicago
|17
|20
|.459
|3
|Kansas City
|16
|22
|.421
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Los Angeles
|21
|21
|.500
|8½
|Texas
|20
|20
|.500
|8½
|Seattle
|18
|22
|.450
|10½
|Oakland
|17
|22
|.436
|11
___
Atlanta 9, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4
Baltimore 13, Detroit 11, 13 innings
Houston 12, Miami 2
Texas 5, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 7, Minnesota 3
Boston 6, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings
Oakland 9, Seattle 6
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston 3, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 4
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Oakland (Gray 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.