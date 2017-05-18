Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 24 13 .649
Baltimore 23 15 .605
Boston 21 18 .538 4
Tampa Bay 21 22 .488 6
Toronto 17 24 .415 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 16 .543
Cleveland 20 19 .513 1
Detroit 19 19 .500
Chicago 17 21 .447
Kansas City 16 23 .410 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 12 .707
Los Angeles 22 21 .512 8
Texas 21 20 .512 8
Seattle 19 22 .463 10
Oakland 17 23 .425 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

Baltimore 13, Detroit 11, 13 innings

Houston 12, Miami 2

Texas 5, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 7, Minnesota 3

Boston 6, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings

Oakland 9, Seattle 6

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 4

Detroit 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 7

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8

Seattle 4, Oakland 0

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Minnesota (Santana 6-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Oakland (Gray 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 3-4) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Karns 2-2) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Oakland (Graveman 2-2), 9:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Seattle (Miranda 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sports News
