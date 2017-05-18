|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Baltimore
|23
|15
|.605
|1½
|Boston
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Tampa Bay
|21
|22
|.488
|6
|Toronto
|17
|24
|.415
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Detroit
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|17
|21
|.447
|3½
|Kansas City
|16
|23
|.410
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Los Angeles
|22
|21
|.512
|8
|Texas
|21
|20
|.512
|8
|Seattle
|19
|22
|.463
|10
|Oakland
|17
|23
|.425
|11½
___
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston 3, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 4
Detroit 5, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 8, Toronto 4
Texas 9, Philadelphia 3
Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings
N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 7
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8
Seattle 4, Oakland 0
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 3-4) at Houston (Morton 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Karns 2-2) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-2) at Oakland (Graveman 2-2), 9:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Seattle (Miranda 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.