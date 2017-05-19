|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Baltimore
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Boston
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Tampa Bay
|21
|22
|.488
|5½
|Toronto
|18
|24
|.429
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Detroit
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Chicago
|17
|22
|.436
|4
|Kansas City
|17
|23
|.425
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Texas
|22
|20
|.524
|7½
|Los Angeles
|22
|21
|.512
|8
|Seattle
|20
|22
|.476
|9½
|Oakland
|18
|23
|.439
|11
___
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston 3, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 4
Detroit 5, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 8, Toronto 4
Texas 9, Philadelphia 3
Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings
N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 7
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8
Seattle 4, Oakland 0
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Detroit 6, Baltimore 5
Texas 8, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Atlanta 0
Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 8, Boston 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 3-4) at Houston (Morton 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Karns 2-2) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-2) at Oakland (Graveman 2-2), 9:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Seattle (Miranda 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 4-0) at Detroit (Verlander 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-3), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-3), 10:10 p.m.