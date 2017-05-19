Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 3:59 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 24 14 .632
Baltimore 23 16 .590
Boston 21 19 .525 4
Tampa Bay 21 22 .488
Toronto 18 24 .429 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 17 .541
Cleveland 20 19 .513 1
Detroit 20 19 .513 1
Chicago 17 22 .436 4
Kansas City 17 23 .425
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 12 .707
Texas 22 20 .524
Los Angeles 22 21 .512 8
Seattle 20 22 .476
Oakland 18 23 .439 11

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 4

Detroit 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 7

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8

Seattle 4, Oakland 0

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Detroit 6, Baltimore 5

Texas 8, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Atlanta 0

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 8, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 3-4) at Houston (Morton 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Karns 2-2) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Oakland (Graveman 2-2), 9:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Seattle (Miranda 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 4-0) at Detroit (Verlander 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-3), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

