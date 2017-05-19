|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Baltimore
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Boston
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Tampa Bay
|21
|22
|.488
|5½
|Toronto
|18
|24
|.429
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Detroit
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Chicago
|17
|22
|.436
|4
|Kansas City
|17
|23
|.425
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Texas
|22
|20
|.524
|7½
|Los Angeles
|22
|22
|.500
|8½
|Seattle
|20
|22
|.476
|9½
|Oakland
|18
|23
|.439
|11
___
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Detroit 6, Baltimore 5
Texas 8, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Atlanta 0
Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 8, Boston 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 0
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 4-0) at Detroit (Verlander 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-3), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 8:05 p.m.