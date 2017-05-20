|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Baltimore
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Boston
|21
|20
|.512
|4
|Tampa Bay
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|25
|.419
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Cleveland
|21
|19
|.525
|1
|Detroit
|20
|20
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|18
|22
|.450
|4
|Kansas City
|17
|24
|.415
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Texas
|23
|20
|.535
|6½
|Los Angeles
|22
|22
|.500
|8
|Seattle
|20
|23
|.465
|9½
|Oakland
|19
|23
|.452
|10
___
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Detroit 6, Baltimore 5
Texas 8, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Atlanta 0
Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 8, Boston 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 5, Toronto 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 5, Detroit 3
Cleveland 5, Houston 3
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 4-0) at Detroit (Verlander 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-3), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Chavez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 2-4) at Houston (Musgrove 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 4-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 8:05 p.m.