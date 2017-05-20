Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 3:59 am 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 24 15 .615
Baltimore 24 16 .600 ½
Boston 21 20 .512 4
Tampa Bay 22 22 .500
Toronto 18 25 .419 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 17 .553
Cleveland 21 19 .525 1
Detroit 20 20 .500 2
Chicago 18 22 .450 4
Kansas City 17 24 .415
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 13 .690
Texas 23 20 .535
Los Angeles 22 22 .500 8
Seattle 20 23 .465
Oakland 19 23 .452 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Detroit 6, Baltimore 5

Texas 8, Philadelphia 4

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Atlanta 0

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 8, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 5, Detroit 3

Cleveland 5, Houston 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Houston (Fiers 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 4-0) at Detroit (Verlander 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-3), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Chavez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 2-4) at Houston (Musgrove 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 4-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.