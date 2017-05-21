Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:04 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 25 16 .610
New York 24 16 .600 ½
Tampa Bay 23 22 .511 4
Boston 21 21 .500
Toronto 18 26 .409
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 17 .553
Cleveland 22 19 .537 ½
Detroit 21 20 .512
Chicago 19 22 .463
Kansas City 17 24 .415
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 14 .674
Texas 23 21 .523
Los Angeles 22 23 .489 8
Oakland 20 23 .465 9
Seattle 20 24 .455

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 5, Detroit 3

Cleveland 5, Houston 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.

Oakland 8, Boston 3

Cleveland 3, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 9, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 16, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Chavez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 2-4) at Houston (Musgrove 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Rodriguez 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at Seattle (Overton 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Darvish 4-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

