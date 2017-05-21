|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|New York
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Tampa Bay
|23
|22
|.511
|4
|Boston
|21
|21
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|26
|.409
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|19
|.537
|½
|Detroit
|21
|20
|.512
|1½
|Chicago
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Kansas City
|17
|24
|.415
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Texas
|23
|21
|.523
|6½
|Los Angeles
|22
|23
|.489
|8
|Oakland
|20
|23
|.465
|9
|Seattle
|20
|24
|.455
|9½
___
Baltimore 5, Toronto 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 5, Detroit 3
Cleveland 5, Houston 3
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.
Oakland 8, Boston 3
Cleveland 3, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 9, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 16, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels (Chavez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 2-4) at Houston (Musgrove 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Rodriguez 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at Seattle (Overton 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Darvish 4-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Wilk 0-1) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Cincinnati (Feldman 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 5-1) at Houston (Peacock 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-4) at Arizona (Greinke 5-2), 9:40 p.m.