|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|New York
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Tampa Bay
|23
|22
|.511
|4
|Boston
|21
|21
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|26
|.409
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|19
|.537
|½
|Detroit
|21
|20
|.512
|1½
|Chicago
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Kansas City
|17
|24
|.415
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Texas
|23
|21
|.523
|6½
|Los Angeles
|22
|23
|.489
|8
|Oakland
|20
|23
|.465
|9
|Seattle
|20
|24
|.455
|9½
___
Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.
Oakland 8, Boston 3
Cleveland 3, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 9, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 16, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Detroit, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Wilk 0-1) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Cincinnati (Feldman 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 5-1) at Houston (Peacock 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-4) at Arizona (Greinke 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.