American League

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 11:46 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 25 16 .610
Baltimore 25 17 .595 ½
Boston 22 21 .512 4
Tampa Bay 23 23 .500
Toronto 19 26 .422 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 18 .550
Cleveland 23 19 .548
Detroit 21 21 .500 2
Chicago 20 22 .476 3
Kansas City 18 25 .419
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 15 .659
Texas 24 21 .533
Los Angeles 23 23 .500 7
Oakland 20 24 .455 9
Seattle 20 25 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.

Oakland 8, Boston 3

Cleveland 3, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 9, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 16, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, N.Y. Mets 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 8, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 1st game

Boston 12, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Seattle 1

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4, 2nd game

Texas 5, Detroit 2

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Vargas 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-4) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Cincinnati (Feldman 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 5-1) at Houston (Peacock 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-4) at Arizona (Greinke 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

