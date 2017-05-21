|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Baltimore
|25
|17
|.595
|½
|Boston
|22
|21
|.512
|4
|Tampa Bay
|23
|23
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|19
|26
|.422
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Cleveland
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Detroit
|21
|21
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|20
|22
|.476
|3
|Kansas City
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Texas
|24
|21
|.533
|5½
|Los Angeles
|23
|23
|.500
|7
|Oakland
|20
|24
|.455
|9
|Seattle
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
___
Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.
Oakland 8, Boston 3
Cleveland 3, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 9, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 16, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 12, N.Y. Mets 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 3, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 8, Houston 6
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 1st game
Boston 12, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Seattle 1
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4, 2nd game
Texas 5, Detroit 2
Kansas City (Vargas 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-4) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Cincinnati (Feldman 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 5-1) at Houston (Peacock 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-4) at Arizona (Greinke 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.