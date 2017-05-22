Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 26 16 .619
Baltimore 25 18 .581
Boston 22 21 .512
Tampa Bay 23 23 .500 5
Toronto 19 26 .422
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 18 .561
Cleveland 23 20 .535 1
Detroit 21 21 .500
Chicago 20 22 .476
Kansas City 18 26 .409
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 15 .659
Texas 24 21 .533
Los Angeles 23 23 .500 7
Oakland 20 24 .455 9
Seattle 20 25 .444

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, N.Y. Mets 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 8, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 1st game

Boston 12, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Seattle 1

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4, 2nd game

Texas 5, Detroit 2

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 14, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 6-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 1-1) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2) at Cincinnati (Garrett 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 1-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Arizona (Corbin 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Urena 1-2) at Oakland (Hahn 1-3), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

