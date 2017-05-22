|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Baltimore
|25
|18
|.581
|1½
|Boston
|22
|21
|.512
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|23
|23
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|19
|26
|.422
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Cleveland
|23
|20
|.535
|1
|Detroit
|21
|21
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|20
|22
|.476
|3½
|Kansas City
|18
|26
|.409
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Texas
|24
|21
|.533
|5½
|Los Angeles
|23
|23
|.500
|7
|Oakland
|20
|24
|.455
|9
|Seattle
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
___
L.A. Angels 12, N.Y. Mets 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 3, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 8, Houston 6
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 1st game
Boston 12, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Seattle 1
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4, 2nd game
Texas 5, Detroit 2
Minnesota 14, Baltimore 7
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 1
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 6-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 1-1) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2) at Cincinnati (Garrett 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 1-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Arizona (Corbin 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Urena 1-2) at Oakland (Hahn 1-3), 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.