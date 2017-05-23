Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 26 17 .605
Baltimore 25 19 .568
Boston 23 21 .523
Tampa Bay 23 25 .479
Toronto 20 26 .435
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 18 .571
Cleveland 24 20 .545 1
Detroit 21 22 .488
Chicago 20 23 .465
Kansas City 19 26 .422
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 15 .667
Texas 24 22 .522
Los Angeles 25 23 .521
Oakland 20 24 .455
Seattle 20 26 .435 10½

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 14, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 3, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 1, Detroit 0

Arizona 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 0

Washington 10, Seattle 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Angels 4, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 11, Texas 6

Toronto 4, Milwaukee 3

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 2-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 4-2) at Milwaukee (Garza 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Volquez 0-6) at Oakland (Gray 1-1), 3:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Arizona (Delgado 1-0), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0) at Washington (Roark 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-5) at Boston (Sale 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Houston (Morton 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

