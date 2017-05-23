|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Baltimore
|25
|19
|.568
|1½
|Boston
|23
|21
|.523
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|23
|25
|.479
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|26
|.435
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Cleveland
|24
|20
|.545
|1
|Detroit
|21
|22
|.488
|3½
|Chicago
|20
|23
|.465
|4½
|Kansas City
|19
|26
|.422
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Texas
|24
|22
|.522
|6½
|Los Angeles
|25
|23
|.521
|6½
|Oakland
|20
|24
|.455
|9½
|Seattle
|20
|26
|.435
|10½
___
Minnesota 14, Baltimore 7
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 1
L.A. Angels 3, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 1, Detroit 0
Arizona 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 2, Baltimore 0
Washington 10, Seattle 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 7
L.A. Angels 4, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 11, Texas 6
Toronto 4, Milwaukee 3
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 2-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 4-2) at Milwaukee (Garza 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Volquez 0-6) at Oakland (Gray 1-1), 3:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Arizona (Delgado 1-0), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0) at Washington (Roark 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-5) at Boston (Sale 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Houston (Morton 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.