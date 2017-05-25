Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:05 pm 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 17 .614
Baltimore 25 20 .556
Boston 25 21 .543 3
Tampa Bay 25 25 .500 5
Toronto 21 26 .447
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 18 .581
Cleveland 24 21 .533 2
Detroit 22 23 .489 4
Chicago 20 25 .444 6
Kansas City 19 27 .413
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 16 .660
Los Angeles 25 25 .500
Texas 24 24 .500
Oakland 21 25 .457
Seattle 22 27 .449 10

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

Toronto 8, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 4, Miami 1

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Arizona 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

Washington 5, Seattle 1

Boston 9, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 2

How does President Trump's budget proposal impact your agency?

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 6, Texas 2

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Farmer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 1-4), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 4-1) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-5) at Miami (Straily 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 2-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 2-3) at Houston (Musgrove 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Danish 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.