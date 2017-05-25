|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Baltimore
|25
|20
|.556
|2½
|Boston
|25
|21
|.543
|3
|Tampa Bay
|25
|25
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|21
|26
|.447
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Cleveland
|24
|21
|.533
|2
|Detroit
|22
|23
|.489
|4
|Chicago
|20
|25
|.444
|6
|Kansas City
|19
|27
|.413
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Los Angeles
|25
|25
|.500
|7½
|Texas
|24
|24
|.500
|7½
|Oakland
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|Seattle
|22
|27
|.449
|10
___
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3
Toronto 8, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 4, Miami 1
Arizona 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0
Washington 5, Seattle 1
Boston 9, Texas 4
Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 2
Detroit 6, Houston 3
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Seattle 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 6, Texas 2
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Farmer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 1-4), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 4-1) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-5) at Miami (Straily 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 2-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 2-3) at Houston (Musgrove 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Danish 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:15 p.m.