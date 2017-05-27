Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 18 .600
Boston 26 21 .553 2
Baltimore 25 21 .543
Tampa Bay 26 25 .510 4
Toronto 22 26 .458
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 19 .568
Cleveland 24 22 .522 2
Detroit 22 25 .468
Chicago 21 25 .457 5
Kansas City 20 27 .426
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 16 .673
Los Angeles 25 26 .490 9
Texas 24 25 .490 9
Oakland 22 25 .468 10
Seattle 21 28 .429 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 6, Texas 2

Houston 7, Detroit 6

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, Texas 6

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Boston 3, Seattle 0

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Houston 2, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

Oakland (Cotton 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 5-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-2), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Farmer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-3), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Whalen 0-0) at Boston (Johnson 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 5-3) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 4-3) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Danish 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Miley 1-2) at Houston (Keuchel 7-0), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Triggs 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 1-4) at Toronto (Biagini 1-2), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 4-2) at Miami (Urena 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 1-2) at Boston (Porcello 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-4) at Minnesota (Santana 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.