By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 5:07 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 18 .609
Boston 26 21 .553
Baltimore 25 21 .543 3
Tampa Bay 26 25 .510
Toronto 23 26 .469
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 19 .568
Cleveland 24 22 .522 2
Chicago 22 25 .468
Detroit 22 26 .458 5
Kansas City 20 27 .426
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 16 .673
Los Angeles 25 26 .490 9
Texas 24 26 .480
Oakland 22 26 .458 10½
Seattle 21 28 .429 12

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, Texas 6

Boston 3, Seattle 0

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Houston 2, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 3, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Triggs 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 1-4) at Toronto (Biagini 1-2), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 4-2) at Miami (Urena 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 1-2) at Boston (Porcello 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Asher 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

