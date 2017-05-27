|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Boston
|26
|21
|.553
|2½
|Baltimore
|25
|21
|.543
|3
|Tampa Bay
|26
|25
|.510
|4½
|Toronto
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Cleveland
|24
|22
|.522
|2
|Chicago
|22
|25
|.468
|4½
|Detroit
|22
|26
|.458
|5
|Kansas City
|20
|27
|.426
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Los Angeles
|25
|26
|.490
|9
|Texas
|24
|26
|.480
|9½
|Oakland
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
|Seattle
|21
|28
|.429
|12
___
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, Texas 6
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Boston 3, Seattle 0
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Houston 2, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2
Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Toronto 3, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 1-4) at Toronto (Biagini 1-2), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 4-2) at Miami (Urena 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 1-2) at Boston (Porcello 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Asher 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.