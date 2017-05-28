|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Boston
|27
|21
|.563
|2
|Baltimore
|25
|22
|.532
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|26
|26
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|Cleveland
|24
|23
|.511
|3
|Detroit
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Chicago
|22
|26
|.458
|5½
|Kansas City
|21
|27
|.438
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Los Angeles
|26
|26
|.500
|9
|Texas
|24
|26
|.480
|10
|Oakland
|22
|26
|.458
|11
|Seattle
|21
|29
|.420
|13
___
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, Texas 6
Boston 3, Seattle 0
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Houston 2, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Toronto 3, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0, 1st game
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 6, Seattle 0
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game
Houston 5, Baltimore 2
Oakland (Triggs 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 1-4) at Toronto (Biagini 1-2), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 4-2) at Miami (Urena 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 1-2) at Boston (Porcello 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Asher 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 5-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gaviglio 0-1) at Colorado (Chatwood 4-6), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Toronto (Stroman 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-6), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-0) at Texas (Perez 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-4), 9:07 p.m.