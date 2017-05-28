Sports Listen

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 18 .609
Boston 27 21 .563 2
Baltimore 25 22 .532
Tampa Bay 26 26 .500 5
Toronto 23 26 .469
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 19 .578
Cleveland 24 23 .511 3
Detroit 23 26 .469 5
Chicago 22 26 .458
Kansas City 21 27 .438
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 16 .680
Los Angeles 26 26 .500 9
Texas 24 26 .480 10
Oakland 22 26 .458 11
Seattle 21 29 .420 13

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, Texas 6

Boston 3, Seattle 0

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Houston 2, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 3, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0, 1st game

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 6, Seattle 0

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

Houston 5, Baltimore 2

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Triggs 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 1-4) at Toronto (Biagini 1-2), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 4-2) at Miami (Urena 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 1-2) at Boston (Porcello 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Asher 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 5-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gaviglio 0-1) at Colorado (Chatwood 4-6), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Toronto (Stroman 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-6), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-0) at Texas (Perez 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

