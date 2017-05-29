Sports Listen

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 18 .617
Boston 27 22 .551 3
Baltimore 25 23 .521
Tampa Bay 27 26 .509 5
Toronto 23 27 .460
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 20 .565
Cleveland 25 23 .521 2
Chicago 23 26 .469
Detroit 23 27 .460 5
Kansas City 21 28 .429
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 16 .686
Texas 25 26 .490 10
Los Angeles 26 28 .481 10½
Oakland 22 27 .449 12
Seattle 22 29 .431 13

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 3, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0, 1st game

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 6, Seattle 0

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

Houston 5, Baltimore 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5

Texas 3, Toronto 1

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Miami 9, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 5, Boston 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3

Houston 8, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6, 15 innings

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 2-0) at Minnesota (Santana 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gaviglio 0-1) at Colorado (Chatwood 4-6), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Toronto (Stroman 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-6), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Perez 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland (Gray 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-2) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0) at Toronto (House 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 4-2) at Colorado (Anderson 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 4-3) at Kansas City (Almonte 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Colon 2-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Sports News
