|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Boston
|27
|22
|.551
|3
|Baltimore
|25
|23
|.521
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|27
|26
|.509
|5
|Toronto
|23
|27
|.460
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|20
|.565
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|23
|.521
|2
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|4½
|Detroit
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Kansas City
|21
|28
|.429
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|16
|.686
|—
|Texas
|25
|26
|.490
|10
|Los Angeles
|26
|28
|.481
|10½
|Oakland
|22
|27
|.449
|12
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|13
___
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Toronto 3, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0, 1st game
Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 6, Seattle 0
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game
Houston 5, Baltimore 2
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5
Texas 3, Toronto 1
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1
Miami 9, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 5, Boston 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3
Houston 8, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6, 15 innings
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 2-0) at Minnesota (Santana 7-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gaviglio 0-1) at Colorado (Chatwood 4-6), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Toronto (Stroman 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-6), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Perez 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Gray 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-2) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0) at Toronto (House 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 4-2) at Colorado (Anderson 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 4-3) at Kansas City (Almonte 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Colon 2-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.