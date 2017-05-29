|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Boston
|27
|23
|.540
|3
|Baltimore
|26
|23
|.531
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|27
|26
|.509
|4½
|Toronto
|23
|27
|.460
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|20
|.565
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|23
|.521
|2
|Chicago
|24
|26
|.480
|4
|Detroit
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Kansas City
|21
|28
|.429
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|16
|.686
|—
|Texas
|25
|26
|.490
|10
|Los Angeles
|26
|28
|.481
|10½
|Oakland
|22
|27
|.449
|12
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|13
___
N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5
Texas 3, Toronto 1
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1
Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Miami 9, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 5, Boston 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3
Houston 8, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6, 15 innings
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Gray 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-2) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0) at Toronto (House 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 4-2) at Colorado (Anderson 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 4-3) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Colon 2-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.