Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 10:17 pm 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 19 .604
Boston 27 23 .540 3
Baltimore 26 23 .531
Tampa Bay 27 26 .509
Toronto 24 27 .471
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 21 .553
Cleveland 26 23 .531 1
Chicago 24 26 .480
Detroit 23 27 .460
Kansas City 21 28 .429 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 16 .692
Texas 25 26 .490 10½
Los Angeles 26 28 .481 11
Seattle 23 29 .442 13
Oakland 22 28 .440 13

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5

Texas 3, Toronto 1

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Miami 9, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 5, Boston 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3

Houston 8, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6, 15 innings

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Houston 16, Minnesota 8

Seattle 6, Colorado 5

Cleveland 5, Oakland 3

Toronto 17, Cincinnati 2

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland (Gray 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-2) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 4-2) at Colorado (Anderson 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Fiers 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 4-3) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Colon 2-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.