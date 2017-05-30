|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Boston
|27
|23
|.540
|3
|Baltimore
|26
|23
|.531
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|26
|.519
|4
|Toronto
|24
|27
|.471
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|21
|.553
|—
|Cleveland
|26
|23
|.531
|1
|Chicago
|24
|26
|.480
|3½
|Detroit
|24
|27
|.471
|4
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|Texas
|25
|27
|.481
|11
|Los Angeles
|26
|29
|.473
|11½
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|13
|Oakland
|22
|28
|.440
|13
___
N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5
Texas 3, Toronto 1
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1
Miami 9, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 5, Boston 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3
Houston 8, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6, 15 innings
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4
Houston 16, Minnesota 8
Seattle 6, Colorado 5
Cleveland 5, Oakland 3
Toronto 17, Cincinnati 2
Detroit 10, Kansas City 7
Tampa Bay 10, Texas 8
Atlanta 6, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland (Gray 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-2) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-3), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 4-2) at Colorado (Anderson 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 4-3) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Colon 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 12:37 p.m.
Houston (Musgrove 4-4) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-5) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 7-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0), 10:10 p.m.