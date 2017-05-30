Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 19 .604
Boston 27 23 .540 3
Baltimore 26 23 .531
Tampa Bay 28 26 .519 4
Toronto 24 27 .471
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 21 .553
Cleveland 26 23 .531 1
Chicago 24 26 .480
Detroit 24 27 .471 4
Kansas City 21 29 .420
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 16 .692
Texas 25 27 .481 11
Los Angeles 26 29 .473 11½
Seattle 23 29 .442 13
Oakland 22 28 .440 13

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5

Texas 3, Toronto 1

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Miami 9, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 5, Boston 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3

Houston 8, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6, 15 innings

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Houston 16, Minnesota 8

Seattle 6, Colorado 5

Cleveland 5, Oakland 3

Toronto 17, Cincinnati 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 7

Tampa Bay 10, Texas 8

Atlanta 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland (Gray 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-2) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 4-2) at Colorado (Anderson 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Fiers 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 4-3) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Colon 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 12:37 p.m.

Houston (Musgrove 4-4) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-5) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 7-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.