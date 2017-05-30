|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Boston
|27
|23
|.540
|3
|Baltimore
|26
|23
|.531
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|26
|.519
|4
|Toronto
|25
|27
|.481
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|21
|.553
|—
|Cleveland
|27
|23
|.540
|½
|Chicago
|24
|26
|.480
|3½
|Detroit
|24
|27
|.471
|4
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|Los Angeles
|26
|28
|.481
|11
|Texas
|25
|27
|.481
|11
|Seattle
|24
|29
|.453
|12½
|Oakland
|22
|29
|.431
|13½
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4
Houston 16, Minnesota 8
Seattle 6, Colorado 5
Cleveland 5, Oakland 3
Toronto 17, Cincinnati 2
Detroit 10, Kansas City 7
Tampa Bay 10, Texas 8
Atlanta 6, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 12:37 p.m.
Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-5) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 7-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.