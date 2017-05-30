Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:25 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 19 .604
Boston 27 23 .540 3
Baltimore 26 23 .531
Tampa Bay 28 26 .519 4
Toronto 25 27 .481 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 21 .553
Cleveland 27 23 .540 ½
Chicago 24 26 .480
Detroit 24 27 .471 4
Kansas City 21 29 .420
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 16 .692
Los Angeles 26 28 .481 11
Texas 25 27 .481 11
Seattle 24 29 .453 12½
Oakland 22 29 .431 13½

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Houston 16, Minnesota 8

Seattle 6, Colorado 5

Cleveland 5, Oakland 3

Toronto 17, Cincinnati 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 7

Tampa Bay 10, Texas 8

Atlanta 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Oakland 4

Toronto 6, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 12:37 p.m.

Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-5) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 7-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sports News
