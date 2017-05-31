Sports Listen

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 30 19 .612
Boston 28 23 .549 3
Baltimore 26 24 .520
Tampa Bay 28 27 .509 5
Toronto 25 27 .481
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 22 .542
Cleveland 27 23 .540
Chicago 24 27 .471
Detroit 24 28 .462 4
Kansas City 22 29 .431
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 16 .698
Los Angeles 27 28 .491 11
Texas 26 27 .491 11
Seattle 24 29 .453 13
Oakland 22 29 .431 14

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Houston 16, Minnesota 8

Seattle 6, Colorado 5

Cleveland 5, Oakland 3

Toronto 17, Cincinnati 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 7

Tampa Bay 10, Texas 8

Atlanta 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 6, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 10, Colorado 4

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Boston 13, Chicago White Sox 7

Houston 7, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 12:37 p.m.

Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-5) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 7-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Cotton 3-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 3-2), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-3) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-5), 3:40 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-1) at Baltimore (Miley 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-2) at Toronto (Estrada 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

