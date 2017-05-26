Sports Listen

AMERICAN LEAGUE TEAM PITCHING

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 1:31 am < a min read
CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Houston 32 16 3.52 48 1 4 16 435.1 368 180 170
Tampa Bay 25 25 3.65 50 0 2 13 446.2 391 204 181
Chicago White Sox 20 25 3.82 45 0 1 5 395.2 346 189 168
N.Y. Yankees 27 17 3.82 44 1 3 12 398.0 351 185 169
Boston 25 21 3.96 46 0 1 13 411.2 391 200 181
Cleveland 24 21 3.99 45 1 5 14 396.2 353 184 176
L.A. Angels 25 25 4.00 50 0 3 13 448.0 394 210 199
Minnesota 25 18 4.17 43 2 4 13 384.0 351 193 178
Kansas City 19 27 4.19 46 0 3 9 412.1 393 199 192
Toronto 21 26 4.20 47 2 3 10 424.1 409 209 198
Texas 24 24 4.23 48 1 3 8 425.2 417 216 200
Baltimore 25 20 4.27 45 0 3 16 408.2 423 205 194
Oakland 21 25 4.47 46 0 1 9 405.0 380 231 201
Detroit 22 24 4.62 46 0 0 12 406.2 422 232 209
Seattle 21 27 4.83 49 0 4 9 427.0 435 243 229

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Houston 60 18 153 5 469 21
Tampa Bay 51 15 162 11 376 20
Chicago White Sox 54 12 150 5 331 13
N.Y. Yankees 51 15 133 6 407 15
Boston 56 12 122 4 448 12
Cleveland 52 11 135 3 441 15
L.A. Angels 70 15 150 7 439 15
Minnesota 59 19 147 10 295 14
Kansas City 51 13 166 9 372 15
Toronto 55 21 165 10 413 13
Texas 60 13 168 10 325 27
Baltimore 55 18 175 8 335 14
Oakland 44 22 148 3 355 26
Detroit 65 17 163 13 355 16
Seattle 72 14 150 12 350 25
