AMERICAN LEAGUE TEAM PITCHING

|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|32
|16
|3.52
|48
|1
|4
|16
|435.1
|368
|180
|170
|Tampa Bay
|25
|25
|3.65
|50
|0
|2
|13
|446.2
|391
|204
|181
|Chicago White Sox
|20
|25
|3.82
|45
|0
|1
|5
|395.2
|346
|189
|168
|N.Y. Yankees
|27
|17
|3.82
|44
|1
|3
|12
|398.0
|351
|185
|169
|Boston
|25
|21
|3.96
|46
|0
|1
|13
|411.2
|391
|200
|181
|Cleveland
|24
|21
|3.99
|45
|1
|5
|14
|396.2
|353
|184
|176
|L.A. Angels
|25
|25
|4.00
|50
|0
|3
|13
|448.0
|394
|210
|199
|Minnesota
|25
|18
|4.17
|43
|2
|4
|13
|384.0
|351
|193
|178
|Kansas City
|19
|27
|4.19
|46
|0
|3
|9
|412.1
|393
|199
|192
|Toronto
|21
|26
|4.20
|47
|2
|3
|10
|424.1
|409
|209
|198
|Texas
|24
|24
|4.23
|48
|1
|3
|8
|425.2
|417
|216
|200
|Baltimore
|25
|20
|4.27
|45
|0
|3
|16
|408.2
|423
|205
|194
|Oakland
|21
|25
|4.47
|46
|0
|1
|9
|405.0
|380
|231
|201
|Detroit
|22
|24
|4.62
|46
|0
|0
|12
|406.2
|422
|232
|209
|Seattle
|21
|27
|4.83
|49
|0
|4
|9
|427.0
|435
|243
|229
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|60
|18
|153
|5
|469
|21
|Tampa Bay
|51
|15
|162
|11
|376
|20
|Chicago White Sox
|54
|12
|150
|5
|331
|13
|N.Y. Yankees
|51
|15
|133
|6
|407
|15
|Boston
|56
|12
|122
|4
|448
|12
|Cleveland
|52
|11
|135
|3
|441
|15
|L.A. Angels
|70
|15
|150
|7
|439
|15
|Minnesota
|59
|19
|147
|10
|295
|14
|Kansas City
|51
|13
|166
|9
|372
|15
|Toronto
|55
|21
|165
|10
|413
|13
|Texas
|60
|13
|168
|10
|325
|27
|Baltimore
|55
|18
|175
|8
|335
|14
|Oakland
|44
|22
|148
|3
|355
|26
|Detroit
|65
|17
|163
|13
|355
|16
|Seattle
|72
|14
|150
|12
|350
|25