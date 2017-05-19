Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Amid cancer recurrence, Holly…

Amid cancer recurrence, Holly Rowe gets extension at ESPN

By DOUG FEINBERG May 19, 2017 2:03 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Holly Rowe says her cancer has recurred, just as she’s agreed to a multiyear contract extension with ESPN.

Rowe told The Associated Press on Thursday that her cancer has come back and spread, sharing the news hours after ESPN announced it had extended her deal. The longtime sideline reporter was worried she’d be among those laid off by ESPN last month. Instead, she’ll remain on the sidelines for college football, basketball, volleyball, softball and WNBA games for the next few years. She’ll also keep her health insurance at a pivotal time.

Rowe was first diagnosed with cancer nearly two years ago after discovering a small spot on her chest. It turned out to be a big tumor under her skin.

She covered her first WNBA game of the season Thursday when the New York Liberty hosted the Minnesota Lynx. She’ll have a CAT scan Monday and continue her treatment.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Amid cancer recurrence, Holly…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

LEGO Statue of Liberty at American History Museum

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.