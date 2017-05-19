Amid cancer recurrence, Holly Rowe gets extension at ESPN

NEW YORK (AP) — Holly Rowe says her cancer has recurred, just as she’s agreed to a multiyear contract extension with ESPN.

Rowe told The Associated Press on Thursday that her cancer has come back and spread, sharing the news hours after ESPN announced it had extended her deal. The longtime sideline reporter was worried she’d be among those laid off by ESPN last month. Instead, she’ll remain on the sidelines for college football, basketball, volleyball, softball and WNBA games for the next few years. She’ll also keep her health insurance at a pivotal time.

Rowe was first diagnosed with cancer nearly two years ago after discovering a small spot on her chest. It turned out to be a big tumor under her skin.

She covered her first WNBA game of the season Thursday when the New York Liberty hosted the Minnesota Lynx. She’ll have a CAT scan Monday and continue her treatment.