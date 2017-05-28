Andrews, Enman win Vermont City Marathon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Tyler Andrews of Arlington, Virginia, has won the men’s division of the Vermont City Marathon, and Huntington’s Kasi Enman took first place among women for a third time.

The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2racRTo) reports that Andrews finished with an unofficial time of 2:19:41, while Enman finished at 2:50:27.

In the handcycle division, men’s winner Chris Zybowski of Avon, Connecticut, and Alicia Dana of Putney, set course records.

The race began at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than usual after extreme heat last year promoted the cancellation of the event mid-race. About 8,000 people participated this year.

