Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Andrews, Enman win Vermont…

Andrews, Enman win Vermont City Marathon

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 2:19 pm < a min read
Share

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Tyler Andrews of Arlington, Virginia, has won the men’s division of the Vermont City Marathon, and Huntington’s Kasi Enman took first place among women for a third time.

The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2racRTo) reports that Andrews finished with an unofficial time of 2:19:41, while Enman finished at 2:50:27.

In the handcycle division, men’s winner Chris Zybowski of Avon, Connecticut, and Alicia Dana of Putney, set course records.

The race began at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than usual after extreme heat last year promoted the cancellation of the event mid-race. About 8,000 people participated this year.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Andrews, Enman win Vermont…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.