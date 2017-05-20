Sports Listen

Angels sign RHP Doug Fister to fortify injury-depleted staff

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 7:12 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to reinforce an injury-ravaged pitching staff, the Los Angeles Angels have signed right-hander Doug Fister to a major league contract.

The deal was completed Saturday, and Fister will report to extended spring training in Arizona to begin workouts. He was a free agent after going 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA in 32 starts for Houston last year. The 6-foot-8 Fister threw 180 1/3 innings and pitched fairly well much of the season before fading badly in September.

Los Angeles has eight pitchers on the disabled list, including four starters: Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs, Andrew Heaney and Nick Tropeano.

The 33-year-old Fister is 77-76 with a 3.60 ERA in eight major league seasons with Seattle, Detroit, Washington and Houston.

In a procedural move, Fister was optioned to Class A Inland Empire. To open a spot for him on the 40-man roster, the Angels transferred reliever Andrew Bailey to the 60-day disabled list.

