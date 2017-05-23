Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ankle injury rules Genie…

Ankle injury rules Genie Bouchard out of Nuremberg Cup

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 4:22 am < a min read
Share

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Former champion Genie Bouchard has withdrawn from the Nuremberg Cup because of a right ankle injury sustained in training last week.

Tournament director Sandra Reichel was informed of the Canadian’s decision late Monday.

Bouchard, the 2014 winner, was due to play the second-seeded Yulia Putintseva, who goes on to a second-round meeting with Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

Kiki Bertens opens her title defense against German wild card Katharina Gerlach on Tuesday, when the fourth-seeded Laura Siegemund is due to play another, Katharina Hobgarski.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

The fifth-seeded Alison Riske of the U.S. was to take on Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in the second round of the French Open warm-up tournament.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ankle injury rules Genie…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.