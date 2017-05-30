Sports Listen

Another injured Astros starter: Musgrove to DL, Paulino up

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 8:53 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Houston Astros have placed right-hander Joe Musgrove on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder discomfort and recalled right-hander David Paulino to replace him in the rotation.

The Astros announced Tuesday that Paulino would start Wednesday at Minnesota for the major league leaders instead of Musgrove, who is 4-4 with a 4.89 ERA. Paulino, one of the organization’s top prospects, was on his way from Triple-A Fresno.

The move with Musgrove was made retroactive to Saturday. He will be eligible to return June 6 at Kansas City and could miss just one turn. Musgrove produced the best start of his young career Friday, with seven scoreless innings against Baltimore. He joined fellow starters Charlie Morton and Collin McHugh on the DL.

Right-handed reliever Jordan Jankowski was also optioned to Triple-A Fresno.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

