Antonova upgraded to Olympic discus silver, Ukraine says

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian Athletics Federation says its discus thrower Olena Antonova has been upgraded to an Olympic silver medal from the 2008 Beijing Games after a rival failed a drug test.

Antonova’s upgrade follows the disqualification of the original silver medalist, Yarelys Barrios of Cuba. A retest last year of Barrios’ doping sample from 2008 found the banned substance acetazolamide.

The UAF says it received official notification from the International Olympic Committee that Antonova has been moved up.

There was no mention of China’s Song Aimin, who is in line to get the bronze. The IOC didn’t immediately comment.

The gold medalist remains Stephanie Brown Trafton of the United States.

When Olympians are disqualified, those who finished behind them aren’t automatically upgraded. Previous doping offenses by would-be medal recipients are one factor that the IOC considers.