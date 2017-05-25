Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Antonova upgraded to Olympic…

Antonova upgraded to Olympic discus silver, Ukraine says

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 10:51 am < a min read
Share

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian Athletics Federation says its discus thrower Olena Antonova has been upgraded to an Olympic silver medal from the 2008 Beijing Games after a rival failed a drug test.

Antonova’s upgrade follows the disqualification of the original silver medalist, Yarelys Barrios of Cuba. A retest last year of Barrios’ doping sample from 2008 found the banned substance acetazolamide.

The UAF says it received official notification from the International Olympic Committee that Antonova has been moved up.

There was no mention of China’s Song Aimin, who is in line to get the bronze. The IOC didn’t immediately comment.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The gold medalist remains Stephanie Brown Trafton of the United States.

When Olympians are disqualified, those who finished behind them aren’t automatically upgraded. Previous doping offenses by would-be medal recipients are one factor that the IOC considers.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Antonova upgraded to Olympic…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

VA 'Brain Trust' summit explores innovations in brain health

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.