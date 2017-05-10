Sports Listen

Trending:

What DATA Act means for agenciesDoD issues on the HillCensus director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP Source: Cardinals, QB…

AP Source: Cardinals, QB Gabbert agree on 1-year deal

By BOB BAUM May 10, 2017 10:10 pm < a min read
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says quarterback Blaine Gabbert has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been officially announced by the team.

The 27-year-old Gabbert joins a Cardinals team that will eventually seek a successor to 37-year-old Carson Palmer.

Gabbert could move into the backup role, a job held by Drew Stanton since coach Bruce Arians came to the desert in 2013. Stanton remains on the roster, so his status is uncertain. Zac Dysert is another quarterback on the Arizona squad.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Gabbert has played in the NFL for six seasons, three with Jacksonville and three with San Francisco. He played in six games for San Francisco last season, throwing for five touchdowns with six interceptions.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP Source: Cardinals, QB…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1924: J. Edgar Hoover begins career at FBI

Fed Photo of the Day

Cannon House Office Building renewal project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.