AP Source: Cardinals, QB Gabbert agree on 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says quarterback Blaine Gabbert has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been officially announced by the team.

The 27-year-old Gabbert joins a Cardinals team that will eventually seek a successor to 37-year-old Carson Palmer.

Gabbert could move into the backup role, a job held by Drew Stanton since coach Bruce Arians came to the desert in 2013. Stanton remains on the roster, so his status is uncertain. Zac Dysert is another quarterback on the Arizona squad.

Gabbert has played in the NFL for six seasons, three with Jacksonville and three with San Francisco. He played in six games for San Francisco last season, throwing for five touchdowns with six interceptions.

