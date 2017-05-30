Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP WNBA-Power Rankings

AP WNBA-Power Rankings

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 1:19 pm < a min read
Share

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, previous ranking and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Minnesota (16) 6 0 192 2 1 1
2. Seattle 4 1 174 3 2 3
3. Los Angeles 2 2 138 1 2 8
4. Atlanta 3 1 136 8 3 8
5. New York 2 2 125 4 3 7
6. Washington 3 2 122 6 3 7
7. Phoenix 3 2 117 5 4 8
8. Dallas 2 2 77 7 7 9
9. Indiana 2 3 71 9 7 9
10. Connecticut 1 4 45 11 10 11
11. Chicago 1 5 34 10 10 12
12. San Antonio 0 5 17 12 11 12

___

VOTING PANEL

Percy Allen, Seattle Times

Deb Antonelli, CBS Sports

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Patricia Babcock McGraw, Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Barbara Barker, Newsday

Trisha Blackmar, Sports Illustrated

Brian Gosset, Fort Worth Star Telegram

Ned Griffen, New London Day

Rebecca Lobo, ESPN

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic, Phoenix

Rhiannon Potkey, Knoxville News Sentinel

LaChina Robinson, FOXSports1

Michelle Smith, espnW

Terrence Thomas, San Antonio Express-News

Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com

David Woods, Indianapolis Star

Kent Youngblood, Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP WNBA-Power Rankings
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke walks sled dog at Denali Nat'l Park

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.