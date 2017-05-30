AP WNBA-Power Rankings

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, previous ranking and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Minnesota (16)
|6
|0
|192
|2
|1
|1
|2. Seattle
|4
|1
|174
|3
|2
|3
|3. Los Angeles
|2
|2
|138
|1
|2
|8
|4. Atlanta
|3
|1
|136
|8
|3
|8
|5. New York
|2
|2
|125
|4
|3
|7
|6. Washington
|3
|2
|122
|6
|3
|7
|7. Phoenix
|3
|2
|117
|5
|4
|8
|8. Dallas
|2
|2
|77
|7
|7
|9
|9. Indiana
|2
|3
|71
|9
|7
|9
|10. Connecticut
|1
|4
|45
|11
|10
|11
|11. Chicago
|1
|5
|34
|10
|10
|12
|12. San Antonio
|0
|5
|17
|12
|11
|12
___
Percy Allen, Seattle Times
Deb Antonelli, CBS Sports
Patricia Babcock McGraw, Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Ill.
Barbara Barker, Newsday
Trisha Blackmar, Sports Illustrated
Brian Gosset, Fort Worth Star Telegram
Ned Griffen, New London Day
Rebecca Lobo, ESPN
Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic, Phoenix
Rhiannon Potkey, Knoxville News Sentinel
LaChina Robinson, FOXSports1
Michelle Smith, espnW
Terrence Thomas, San Antonio Express-News
Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com
David Woods, Indianapolis Star
Kent Youngblood, Minneapolis Star-Tribune