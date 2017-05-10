Sports Listen

Archer, 3 homers help Rays beat Royals 12-1

By DICK SCANLON May 10, 2017
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chris Archer pitched eight shutout innings Wednesday night and Logan Morrison, Rickie Weeks Jr., and Colby Rasmus homered for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 12-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Archer (3-1) won for the first time in five starts since April 14 to help the Rays break a three-game losing streak. He scattered five singles and walked none.

Morrison’s ninth homer of the season, and his fourth in seven games, came off Kansas City starter Jason Hammel with a man on in the third inning. Weeks followed with his second home run, putting the Rays up 4-0.

Rasmus hit a grand slam off reliever Peter Moylan in he eighth, the sixth slam of his career.

Everyone in the Tampa Bay lineup had at least one hit for the second straight day. Corey Dickerson had a triple and a single and scored three runs.

Hammel (1-4) gave up six earned runs and 13 hits in seven innings, dropping to 0-6 in his last seven road starts.

