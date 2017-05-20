Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|368
|286
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|316
|292
|Baltimore
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|235
|292
|Washington
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|196
|229
|Cleveland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|311
|327
|Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 64, Cleveland 46
Tampa Bay 53, Washington 47
Philadelphia at Washington , 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7 p.m
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.