Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arena Football League

Arena Football League

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 10:23 pm < a min read
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 368 286
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 316 292
Baltimore 1 4 0 .200 235 292
Washington 1 4 0 .200 196 229
Cleveland 1 5 0 .167 311 327
Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 64, Cleveland 46

Tampa Bay 53, Washington 47

Saturday, May 27

Philadelphia at Washington , 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7 p.m

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement
Saturday, June 3

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arena Football League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.