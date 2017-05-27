Sports Listen

Arkansas beats Mississippi State 9-2 at SEC Tournament

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Blaine Knight gave up one earned run over 6 2/3 innings, Jax Biggers had three hits and drove in three runs and Arkansas beat Mississippi State 9-2 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday night.

Arkansas (41-16) advances to face Florida in the semifinals Saturday. Knight (8-4) struck out nine and gave up just five hits and a walk. Chad Spanberger hit two doubles and walked twice.

The Razorbacks broke the game open with six runs in the sixth inning, pushing ahead 7-1.

It was a long day for Mississippi State (36-24), which was eliminated from the tournament after two losses in one day. The Bulldogs fell to Florida 12-3 earlier on Friday.

Mississippi State’s Jacob Billingsley (1-3) took the loss against Arkansas, giving up three runs in five innings. Cody Brown had two hits, including a solo homer.

