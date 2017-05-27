Sports Listen

Arkansas blasts No. 1 seed Florida 16-0 in SEC semifinals

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 6:58 pm < a min read
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Chad Spanberger homered in each of the first two innings and Arkansas rolled to a 16-0 victory over top-seeded Florida on Saturday in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Razorbacks (42-16) won after seven innings on the mercy rule and face 11-time champion LSU in Sunday’s championship game. LSU beat South Carolina 11-0, also in seven innings.

Spanberger had a two-run shot in the first and added a solo homer in the next inning while scoring three times. Like Spanberger, Dominic Fletcher and Eric Cole also homered, had three hits and scored three runs. Fletcher drove in four runs.

Jax Biggers had three hits and three RBIs.

Kacey Murphy (5-0) allowed two hits in seven innings for Arkansas. He struck out eight.

Jonathan India and Austin Langworthy had the only hits for the Gators (42-16). Florida had advanced with an eight-run 11th inning to rally past Mississippi State.

