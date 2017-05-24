Sports Listen

Athletics 4, Marlins 1

Athletics 4, Marlins 1

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 6:25 pm < a min read
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Ozuna cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .306
Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308
Dietrich 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .236
1-Colon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Moore lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .153
Totals 32 1 4 0 2 13
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Joyce rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .198
Lowrie 2b 4 1 4 2 0 0 .300
K.Davis dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .220
Healy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Plouffe 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .243
Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Canha lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Phegley c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Rosales ss 3 1 0 0 0 1 .228
Totals 33 4 11 4 2 5
Miami 000 100 000—1 4 0
Oakland 200 010 10x—4 11 3

1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th.

E_Joyce (1), Plouffe (6), Phegley (3). LOB_Miami 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Ozuna (8), Lowrie 2 (14), Healy (9), Pinder (5). HR_K.Davis (14), off Volquez. RBIs_Lowrie 2 (15), K.Davis 2 (28). CS_Phegley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Stanton, Realmuto, Moore 2); Oakland 4 (K.Davis 3, Phegley). RISP_Miami 0 for 11; Oakland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gordon.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Volquez, L, 0-7 6 7 3 3 2 2 88 4.82
Ziegler 1 3 1 1 0 2 17 7.23
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 2-1 7 3 1 1 1 11 88 3.34
Madson, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.96
Casilla, S, 7-9 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.67

WP_Gray, Volquez.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:38. A_19,738 (37,090).

