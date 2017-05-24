Athletics 4, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Ozuna cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .306 Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308 Dietrich 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .236 1-Colon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Moore lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .153 Totals 32 1 4 0 2 13

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Joyce rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .198 Lowrie 2b 4 1 4 2 0 0 .300 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .220 Healy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Plouffe 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .243 Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Canha lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Phegley c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Rosales ss 3 1 0 0 0 1 .228 Totals 33 4 11 4 2 5

Miami 000 100 000—1 4 0 Oakland 200 010 10x—4 11 3

1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th.

E_Joyce (1), Plouffe (6), Phegley (3). LOB_Miami 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Ozuna (8), Lowrie 2 (14), Healy (9), Pinder (5). HR_K.Davis (14), off Volquez. RBIs_Lowrie 2 (15), K.Davis 2 (28). CS_Phegley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Stanton, Realmuto, Moore 2); Oakland 4 (K.Davis 3, Phegley). RISP_Miami 0 for 11; Oakland 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gordon.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Volquez, L, 0-7 6 7 3 3 2 2 88 4.82 Ziegler 1 3 1 1 0 2 17 7.23 Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 2-1 7 3 1 1 1 11 88 3.34 Madson, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.96 Casilla, S, 7-9 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.67

WP_Gray, Volquez.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:38. A_19,738 (37,090).