Athletics 4, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Ozuna cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.306
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Dietrich 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|1-Colon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|0
|2
|13
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.198
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Plouffe 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Canha lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rosales ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|4
|2
|5
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
|Oakland
|200
|010
|10x—4
|11
|3
1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th.
E_Joyce (1), Plouffe (6), Phegley (3). LOB_Miami 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Ozuna (8), Lowrie 2 (14), Healy (9), Pinder (5). HR_K.Davis (14), off Volquez. RBIs_Lowrie 2 (15), K.Davis 2 (28). CS_Phegley (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Stanton, Realmuto, Moore 2); Oakland 4 (K.Davis 3, Phegley). RISP_Miami 0 for 11; Oakland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gordon.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Volquez, L, 0-7
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|88
|4.82
|Ziegler
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|7.23
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 2-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|88
|3.34
|Madson, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.96
|Casilla, S, 7-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.67
WP_Gray, Volquez.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:38. A_19,738 (37,090).