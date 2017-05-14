Sports Listen

Atlanta United-Timbers, Sums

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 6:22 pm < a min read
Atlanta 0 1—1
Portland 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Atlanta, Gressel, 0 (Larentowicz), 46th minute. 2, Portland, Ridgewell, 0 (Guzman), 50th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Alec Kann, Kyle Reynish; Portland, Jake Gleeson, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Parkhurst, Atlanta, 28th; Carmona, Atlanta, 36th; Guzman, Portland, 54th; Andriuskevicius, Portland, 73rd; Miller, Portland, 84th.

Referee_Alan Kelly.

Lineups

Atlanta_Alec Kann; Mark Bloom (Mikey Ambrose, 73rd), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Tyrone Mears, Michael Parkhurst; Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Julian Gressel (Kevin Kratz, 86th); Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba (Kenwyne Jones, 78th).

Portland_Jake Gleeson; Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Roy Miller, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman, Diego Valeri; Fanendo Adi, Dairon Asprilla (Darren Mattocks, 62nd).

