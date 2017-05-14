Atlanta United-Timbers, Sums

|Atlanta
|0
|1—1
|Portland
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Atlanta, Gressel, 0 (Larentowicz), 46th minute. 2, Portland, Ridgewell, 0 (Guzman), 50th.
Goalies_Atlanta, Alec Kann, Kyle Reynish; Portland, Jake Gleeson, Kendall Mcintosh.
Yellow Cards_Parkhurst, Atlanta, 28th; Carmona, Atlanta, 36th; Guzman, Portland, 54th; Andriuskevicius, Portland, 73rd; Miller, Portland, 84th.
Referee_Alan Kelly.
___
Atlanta_Alec Kann; Mark Bloom (Mikey Ambrose, 73rd), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Tyrone Mears, Michael Parkhurst; Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Julian Gressel (Kevin Kratz, 86th); Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba (Kenwyne Jones, 78th).
Portland_Jake Gleeson; Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Roy Miller, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman, Diego Valeri; Fanendo Adi, Dairon Asprilla (Darren Mattocks, 62nd).