Atlantic League

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 10:31 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 23 16 .590
Southern Maryland 20 19 .513 3
Sugar Land 20 20 .500
York 15 23 .395
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 24 15 .615
Bridgeport 22 18 .550
Long Island 19 20 .487 5
New Britain 14 26 .350 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 8, New Britain 6

Southern Maryland 11, York 1

Somerset 10, Lancaster 5

Sugar Land 13, Long Island 1

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Bridgeport, 5:12 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Bridgeport, 8:12 p.m.

