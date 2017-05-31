Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Southern Maryland
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|Sugar Land
|20
|20
|.500
|3½
|York
|15
|23
|.395
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Bridgeport
|22
|18
|.550
|2½
|Long Island
|19
|20
|.487
|5
|New Britain
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
___
Bridgeport 8, New Britain 6
Southern Maryland 11, York 1
Somerset 10, Lancaster 5
Sugar Land 13, Long Island 1
Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 5:12 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 8:12 p.m.