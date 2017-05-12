Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Lancaster
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|York
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Bridgeport
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Long Island
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|New Britain
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
___
Somerset at Southern Maryland, ppd.
Bridgeport 4, York 2
Somerset at Southern Maryland, ppd.
New Britain 6, Long Island 0
Bridgeport at York, 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 5:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 7:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at York, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.