Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Lancaster
|13
|10
|.565
|½
|Southern Maryland
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|York
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Bridgeport
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|Long Island
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|New Britain
|7
|15
|.318
|8
___
Somerset at Southern Maryland, ppd.
Bridgeport 4, York 2
Somerset at Southern Maryland, ppd.
New Britain 6, Long Island 0
Lancaster 9, Sugar Land 3
Bridgeport 11, York 6
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 5:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 7:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at York, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.