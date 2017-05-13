Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atlantic League

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 1:01 am < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 13 9 .591
Lancaster 13 10 .565 ½
Southern Maryland 10 10 .500 2
York 8 13 .381
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 14 6 .700
Bridgeport 12 10 .545 3
Long Island 9 13 .409 6
New Britain 7 15 .318 8

___

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Bridgeport 4, York 2

Somerset at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

New Britain 6, Long Island 0

Lancaster 9, Sugar Land 3

Bridgeport 11, York 6

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 5:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at York, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 1:05 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atlantic League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.