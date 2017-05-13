Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Lancaster
|13
|10
|.565
|½
|Southern Maryland
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|York
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Bridgeport
|12
|10
|.545
|3½
|Long Island
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|New Britain
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
___
Somerset 8, Southern Maryland 2
Bridgeport at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 7:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at York, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, ppd.
No games scheduled