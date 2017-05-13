Sports Listen

Atlantic League

May 13, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 13 9 .591
Lancaster 13 10 .565 ½
Southern Maryland 10 11 .476
York 8 13 .381
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 15 6 .714
Bridgeport 12 10 .545
Long Island 9 13 .409
New Britain 7 15 .318

___

Saturday’s Games

Somerset 8, Southern Maryland 2

Bridgeport at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at York, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 1:05 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

