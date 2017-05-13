Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Sugar Land
|13
|10
|.565
|½
|Southern Maryland
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|York
|8
|14
|.364
|5
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Bridgeport
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Long Island
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|New Britain
|7
|15
|.318
|8
___
Somerset 8, Southern Maryland 2
Long Island at New Britain, ppd.
Bridgeport 5, York 1
Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Lancaster 11, Sugar Land 9
Southern Maryland 8, Somerset 3
Bridgeport at York, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled