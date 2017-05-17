Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Sugar Land
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|York
|9
|15
|.375
|5½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Bridgeport
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Long Island
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|New Britain
|9
|17
|.346
|9
___
Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7
Somerset 6, Sugar Land 0
Bridgeport 10, New Britain 6
Long Island 6, York 3
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.