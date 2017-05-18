Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atlantic League

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 7:01 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 16 11 .593
Sugar Land 15 12 .556 1
Southern Maryland 12 14 .462
York 9 16 .360 6
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 18 9 .667
Bridgeport 15 12 .556 3
Long Island 12 14 .462
New Britain 9 18 .333 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

York at Sugar Land, 1:05 p.m.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Southern Maryland at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atlantic League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

LEGO Statue of Liberty at American History Museum

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.