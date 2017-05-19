Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Sugar Land
|16
|12
|.571
|½
|Southern Maryland
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|York
|10
|16
|.385
|5½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Bridgeport
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Long Island
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|New Britain
|9
|19
|.321
|9
___
Lancaster 9, Southern Maryland 8
Bridgeport 10, New Britain 8
York 8, Long Island 4
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Sugar Land 4, Somerset 3
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 1:05 p.m.
More continuing resolutions likely through FY2019
Southern Maryland at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.