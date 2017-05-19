Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atlantic League

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:30 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 18 11 .621
Sugar Land 16 12 .571
Southern Maryland 13 15 .464
York 10 16 .385
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 18 11 .621
Bridgeport 16 13 .552 2
Long Island 13 15 .464
New Britain 9 20 .310 9

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 4, Somerset 3

Lancaster 5, New Britain 4

Southern Maryland 5, Bridgeport 3

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

York at Sugar Land, 1:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Bridgeport, 1:12 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 2 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atlantic League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.