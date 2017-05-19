Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Sugar Land
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|York
|10
|16
|.385
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Bridgeport
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|Long Island
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|New Britain
|9
|20
|.310
|9
___
Long Island 4, Somerset 3
Lancaster 5, New Britain 4
Southern Maryland 5, Bridgeport 3
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 1:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Bridgeport, 1:12 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 2 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.